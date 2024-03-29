I was disappointed I didn't get a call-up for AFCON 2023 - Edmund Addo

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, has voiced his disappointment at being excluded from the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The primary reason for his omission was his limited playing time at the club level leading up to the event in Ivory Coast.



Addo expressed his disappointment, stating, "It was a bit disheartening for me not to make it to the African Cup of Nations because every player dreams of participating in prestigious tournaments like the Nations Cup, World Cup, and Champions League. However, I was genuinely happy for my teammates who made it and supported them wholeheartedly."



During Addo's absence, Ghana's performance suffered, resulting in an early exit from the group stage. This outcome ultimately led to the dismissal of Chris Hughton and the return of Otto Addo.



Coinciding with Otto Addo's comeback, Edmund Addo rejoined the national team for the current international break, featuring in friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.



Upon his return, Addo expressed his deep emotions about representing his country once again, stating, "My joy lies not only in returning to the Black Stars, but also in wearing the national colors and representing my motherland. It has always been an incredible and emotional experience for me."



Looking ahead, Addo is hopeful to make a comeback in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.