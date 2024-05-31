I was given the free will to work in my first stint – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the former head coach of the Black Stars, has disclosed that he had complete autonomy in his role during his first tenure.



Initially appointed as the interim head trainer for the national team, Addo successfully guided Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



Despite the team's early exit from the tournament, Addo was given the freedom to work without any interference, as he revealed during a press conference where he unveiled his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.