I will add spices to my celebration next season - West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus, the West Ham United forward, has disclosed that he plans to enhance the flair of his goal celebrations in the upcoming season.



The 24-year-old made headlines last season with his signature celebration, which involved sitting on a chair or the pitch panels.



During his inaugural season with the Hammers, Kudus scored 14 goals and provided



six assists.



As he looks forward to the next season, the Ghanaian international has suggested that he will introduce something remarkable to his celebrations.



"I aim to leave a lasting impression, so I have been contemplating how to make my celebrations more distinctive," remarked the former Right to Dream player.



"We will add more excitement to the celebrations next season, so be sure to keep an eye out for it," he continued.



Currently, Mohammed Kudus is training with West Ham United in preparation for the new Premier League season.



West Ham United is set to face Celta Vigo in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, August 10, before commencing their Premier League campaign with a home match against Aston Villa at the London Olympic Stadium on August 17.