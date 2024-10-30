You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000081

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I will be ready when it comes - Augustine Boakye anticipates Black Stars invite

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Augustine Boakye Augustine Boakye

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has stated his eagerness to play for the national team. Although he was not selected for the most recent squad, Boakye is concentrating on his club career and remains hopeful for future chances. The 23-year-old, who plays for St Etienne, has been making a significant impact in Ligue 1.

Boakye is committed to advancing his skills at the

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment