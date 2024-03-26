I will give Jojo Wollacot a chance to play against Uganda – Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his intention to give goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot an opportunity to play against Uganda. The match between the Black Stars and the Cranes of Uganda will take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco at 4pm today.



Wollacot, who currently plays for Hibernian in Scotland, is one of the three goalkeepers in the team's camp for the friendly match against Uganda.



Despite missing the Nigeria clash, Addo believes that Wollacot will be involved in the game against Uganda to showcase his skills. When asked about the starting goalkeeper, Addo stated that he is undecided at the moment.



He praised Ati-Zigi for his performance in the previous match and mentioned that Frederick, who is new and young, made a good first impression. Regarding Wollacott, Addo acknowledged that he is currently not playing for his club, making it difficult to determine if he will be the number one goalkeeper.



However, Addo plans to give Wollacott a chance to play and prove himself in the upcoming match.



The final decision on the goalkeeper position will be made in June after observing and evaluating all three goalkeepers. With Ghana holding a 7-3 lead in the head-to-head record against Uganda, Addo's team aims to maintain their dominance.



The last encounter between the two teams in October 2017 ended in a goalless draw during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The game will be streamed on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.