You are here: HomeSports2024 08 15Article 1970369

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I won’t put pressure on my boys; we will take it game after game – Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yaw Preko Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has expressed that his team will approach the CAF Confederation Cup on a game-by-game basis.

Following their triumph in the MTN FA Cup last season in Ghana, the team is preparing to participate in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

This weekend, Nsoatreman FC is scheduled to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment