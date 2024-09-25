'I wondered if I would walk normally again'

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: BBC

Scotland's Lisa Aitken faced uncertainty about her ability to walk normally again while recovering from a serious knee injury that threatened her career.



The 34-year-old athlete underwent three surgeries after suffering a complete rupture of her anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, along with a meniscus tear, during a match in late 2022.



Nearly two years later, Aitken, a competitor in three Commonwealth Games, is set to return to the sport at the upcoming Qatar Classic at the Khalifa International Squash Complex in Doha.