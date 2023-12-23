I would have included Wakaso in Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023 - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has insisted he would have included Mubarak Wakaso in Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.



Wakaso was notably absent from the provisional 55-man squad released by coach Chris Hughton.



Kingston, acknowledging Wakaso's quality and experience, believes it was not the best decision to omit the former Espanyol player from the squad.



"Yes, of course. If he is playing very well, and the last time I saw Wakaso was during the holidays. I saw them play against professionals that are playing in Europe. I was invited by Abedi Pele, and I watched him. He was amazing. I saw quality, I saw experience, and I saw a consistent player.



"His work rate is amazing, so I’m very happy that he is still performing, and if I were in Chris’ shoes, I would invite him," remarked Kingston in an interview with Sienu TV on YouTube.



Ghana, placed in Group B alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is gearing up for their quest for a fifth AFCON title, having last clinched it in 1982.



The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.



