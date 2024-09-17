You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982636

BBC

ICC announces record prize money for Women's T20 World Cup

Australia have won six of the eight Women's T20 World Cups Australia have won six of the eight Women's T20 World Cups

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a historic prize pool exceeding £6 million for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup next month.

The total amount of $7,958,080 (£6.04 million) is more than twice the prize money awarded in the last tournament held in 2023.

The champions will receive $2.34 million (£1.8 million), marking a 134% rise compared to the winnings of the 2023 titleholders, Australia.

In July 2023, the ICC pledged to ensure equal prize money for all future men's and women's events.

