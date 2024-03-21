IMF Chief commends Bank of Ghana's efforts and urges continued progress

Economy of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has expressed her admiration for the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in its role of supporting the government's efforts to stabilize the Ghanaian economy.



Georgieva has encouraged the economic managers to maintain their current trajectory, emphasizing the significant progress made within a relatively short period of time in the country's program with the IMF.



She specifically highlighted positive indicators such as better-than-expected economic growth, lower inflation rates, and the swift progress in debt restructuring.



During her productive two-day visit to Ghana, Georgieva departed from Accra on Monday, March 18, 2024. She received a farewell from Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, along with Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Elsie Addo-Awadzi, the First and Second Deputy Governors respectively, and the IMF Resident Representative in Ghana.



Georgieva further emphasized to the Central Bank that its primary responsibility of maintaining price stability is crucial in safeguarding the achievements made thus far.