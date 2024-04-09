ISIS threatens to bomb Champions League quarter-finals games

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Spanish authorities have confirmed that they are on high alert following a potential threat ahead of the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, mirror.co.uk reports.



The threat, issued by the Islamic State, targeted all four stadiums hosting the quarter-final matches.



The Al Azaim Foundation, known for disseminating ISIS messages, released a disturbing poster with the message 'Kill them all' alongside the names of the stadiums.



As a result, security measures have been intensified in the Spanish capital, where two of the matches will take place.



Spanish officials have stated that the State Security Forces and Bodies have mobilized all their early warning and protection systems, along with their response mechanisms, to prevent the terrorist threat effectively.



More than 2,000 agents from the National Police and Civil Guard will conduct surveillance in Madrid for the next 24 hours, as Atletico Madrid plays against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Arsenal will play against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in north London on Tuesday night, and Paris Saint-Germain will host Borussia Dortmund in the French capital on Wednesday.



Less than three weeks after the devastating attack on the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow, where armed individuals stormed the venue and opened fire on the audience, a new threat has emerged.



This time, it comes in the form of an image published by the ISIS-linked media outlet Sarh al-Khilafah, urging an attack on Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena during the highly anticipated Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund.



Fortunately, due to the heightened security measures implemented around the stadium, the match concluded without any incidents.