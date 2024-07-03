Ibrahim Danlad's form declined after 2024 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana, has shared his thoughts on the decline in performance of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Danlad was part of Ghana's 26-man squad for the World Cup. However, instead of progressing in his career, the experience seemed to have a negative impact on his game, even at



Read full articlethe club level.



Despite a promising start, Danlad struggled to maintain his position as the main goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko over the last two seasons, eventually losing his place to Frederick Asare.



This drop in form led to Danlad's departure from the Porcupine Warriors, marking the end of an eight-year tenure with the club after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Reflecting on Danlad's journey, Gyan remains hopeful about the 21-year-old's future. He believes Danlad has the potential to replicate the success that earned him call-ups to the national team, including a spot in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.



During an interview with Wontumi Radio, Gyan offered words of encouragement to the young goalkeeper: "It's evident to everyone that your performance has declined since you came back from the World Cup," Gyan stated.



"Remember all the factors that contributed to your success during your loan spells and when you became the first-choice goalkeeper at Asante Kotoko.



"You are still young, and you can achieve more than you have in the past years. The sky is the limit for you," he added.



Danlad's journey with Kotoko began when he was a teenager, gradually climbing the ranks to become the main goalkeeper and eventually the captain.