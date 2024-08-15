You are here: HomeSports2024 08 15Article 1970360

Ibrahim Osman officially joins Feyenoord on loan from Brighton

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Osman has finalized his transfer to the Dutch club Feyenoord for the upcoming season. The winger, representing the Black Stars, will spend the season on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

At just 19 years of age, Osman recently joined Brighton from Danish team FC Nordsjaelland on a five-year contract this summer.


