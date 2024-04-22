Ibrahim Osman on target as FC Nordsjaelland put Aarhus to the sword in 9-goal thriller

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Ibrahim Osman, a teenager from Ghana, showcased his skills as he scored a goal for FC Nordsjaelland during their dominant victory over Aarhus in the Danish Superliga.



The match took place on Monday evening and marked the team's Round 26 encounter of the 2023/24 campaign.



Operating from the flanks, Osman delivered an impressive performance and found the back of the net in the 27th minute.



FC Nordsjaelland secured a resounding win, thanks to a hat-trick from Andreas Schjelderup and goals from Daniel Svensson, Jeppe Tverskov, and Conrad Harder.



Despite the defeat, Aarhus managed to salvage some pride with a brace from Patrick Mortensen.



In the current season, Osman has been a key contributor for FC Nordsjaelland, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances in the Danish Superliga.



His talent has not gone unnoticed, as he has already signed a contract with Brighton & Hove Albion and will be joining the English Premier League side next season.