Ibrahim Osman receives perfect rating as he makes Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Week

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman shone brightly in the Dutch Eredivisie, earning the title of Player of the Week after his outstanding performance for Feyenoord in their 5-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.



Osman, who was absent from the Black Stars' international fixtures in October, contributed significantly to the win by scoring one goal and providing two assists.



Sports statistics company Whoscored, which compiles the Team of the Week, awarded the 19-year-old a flawless rating of 10.