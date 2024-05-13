Ibrahim Osman serves assist in FC Nordsjaelland's big win over Sikelborg

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman extended his impressive form by providing another goal contribution as FC Nordsjaelland defeated Sikelborg in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.



The talented forward assisted Andreas Schjelderup in the second half, helping his team take a 2-1 lead with 22 minutes left on the clock.



Despite an early goal from Stefan Pordason being equalized by Jeppe Tverskov, FC Nordsjaelland dominated the second half with Schjeldrup scoring his second goal of the match and Benjamin Nygren sealing a convincing victory.



Osman has now contributed to seven goals in his last seven games for the Danish side.



The 19-year-old will be leaving Nordsjaelland at the end of the season to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the upcoming summer transfer window.