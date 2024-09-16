Ibrahim Osman shines in AZ Alkmaar's 9-1 demolition of Heerenveen with a goal and two assists

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman was instrumental in AZ Alkmaar's impressive 9-1 triumph against Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he scored one goal and provided two assists during Saturday's match.



Osman, showcasing his exceptional form this season, made his fifth league appearance for AZ and played a crucial role in their commanding victory.



The former Ghana U17 winger assisted two of Troy Parrott's four goals before netting his own in the 72nd minute with a skillful finish.