Ibrahim Sadiq scores and assists as AZ Alkmaar thrash Go Ahead Eagles

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Sadiq played a pivotal role in AZ Alkmaar's triumph in the Dutch Eredivisie by scoring a goal and setting up another in their 3-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles.



Sadiq, a former Ghana youth international, opened the scoring at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium and later provided an assist to secure the victory.



He displayed his attacking prowess on the wings, breaking the deadlock just before half-time.



Sven Mijnans extended the lead for AZ just before the break, and Sadiq continued his impressive performance by assisting Myron Van Brederode for AZ's third goal in the second half.



The talented graduate of the Right to Dream Academy has now scored three goals and contributed four assists in 16 appearances for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.



As a result of this victory, AZ Alkmaar remains in the race for a spot in next season's Europa League, trailing third-place FC Twente by only two points with one game left in the season.



