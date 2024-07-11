Ibrahim Sannie Daara writes: Ghanaian Media: Protecting the Black Stars from Tactical Leaks

Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

In football, the element of surprise can be as crucial as the skill on the pitch. For the Black Stars of Ghana, this holds especially true.



Yet, the local media's hunger for early news, squad releases, and tactical revelations can undermine the national team's efforts.



England coachSouthgate's recent frustrations with his own media's leaks at the ongoing Euros should serve as a warning to Ghanaian journos and fans alike.



Southgate has faced significant challenges due to the English media at the Euros revealing sensitive info about his team. This includes details about team selection, player changes, and even the tactical systems England plans to use.



When this info is disclosed early, it provides opponents with a clear advantage. They can adapt their strategies and build plans to counteract England's approach effectively.



“We’re trying to win a football tournament and our own media are leaking tactical information two hours after we’ve walked off the training pitch,” Southgate lamented.



His frustration is palpable and for good reason. These leaks don't just harm the team's chances; they give opponents like Holland ample time to prepare, thus nullifying any element of surprise.



???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? The situation isn't unique to England. Ghana media often fall into the same trap, prioritizing all news over the NT's success. Early release of squads, starting line-ups, and tactical details may make for exciting headlines, but they also serve as a playbook for opponents. How does this benefit the BS? It doesn't.



- ???????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????: By leaking tactical info, the Ghanaian media inadvertently hand over a significant advantage to opponents. They can fine-tune their defenses and strategies, effectively countering Ghana's plans before a ball is even kicked.



- ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????: When info leaks from within the camp, it sows distrust and disrupts team cohesion. Players & coaches need to feel secure that their strategies are safeguarded, not splashed across headlines.



- ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????: The coach, like Southgate, faces additional pressure when tactical secrets are exposed. Their ability to make last-minute changes or spring surprises is compromised, limiting their tactical flexibility.



???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? Southgate's words should resonate deeply with the Ghanaian media: “They’ll excuse it by saying that they’ve got it from within the camp and maybe they have, but how does that help the team? How does it help the team to give the Swiss – who might have been expecting us to play differently – three days to work out what we might do?” The role of sports journalism should be to support and enhance the team's efforts not hinder them.



- ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????: Hold off on publishing tactical details & starting line-ups until close to kick-off. This ensures opponents cannot use this information to their advantage.



- ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????-????????????????: In-depth analysis after the game can be just as engaging for readers, offering insights into what worked and what didn’t without jeopardizing the team's strategy.



- ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ????????????????: Develop a rapport with the NT where mutual respect is key.



We as Ghanaian journos must recognize that we play a crucial role in the BS' success. Protecting tactical info isn't about stifling the media; it's about prioritizing national pride & supporting the BS in their quest for glory.



By protecting the BS' tactics & selections, we can all contribute to their success and take pride in their achievements.