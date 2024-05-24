Ibrahim Sulemana to work under new coach at Cagliari following Claudio Ranieri's retirement

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer Ibrahim Sulemana will have a new manager at Cagliari as Claudio Ranieri, the legendary coach, has announced his retirement from management.



Ranieri, who recently secured Cagliari's Italian Serie A status, has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, managing 18 club sides and briefly leading Greece's national team.



He gained fame for guiding Leicester City to an unexpected Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.



Cagliari ensured their Serie A status before Ranieri's final match as manager, a 3-2 home defeat against Fiorentina.



Last summer, Ranieri signed Sulemana to the club from Hellas Verona.