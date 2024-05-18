Ibrahim Tanko rallies players to move on from Nations FC defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko, has advised his players to move on from the defeat against Nations FC.



Accra Lions played as visitors to Nations FC in a Week 30 match of the Ghana Premier League at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



In a post-match interview with StarTimes, Coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance despite the loss.



He mentioned that they will focus on the next game and continue to work on improving their goal-scoring abilities through rigorous training sessions.