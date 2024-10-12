You are here: HomeSports2024 10 12Article 1992767

Source: BBC

Iceland opening shows Wales are on track - Moore

Striker Kieffer Moore has scored 13 goals in 46 games for Wales Striker Kieffer Moore has scored 13 goals in 46 games for Wales

Wales forward Kieffer Moore expressed that the first half against Iceland on Friday exemplified the goals they are pursuing under new coach Craig Bellamy.

Wales showcased a strong performance in the opening half of the Nations League match in Reykjavik, with goals from Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson highlighting their dominance.

However, the second half was a different story, as Wales faltered, allowing Iceland to equalize at 2-2. They were lucky to secure a draw, especially after Iceland struck the post in the closing moments.

