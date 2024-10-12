Iceland opening shows Wales are on track - Moore

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: BBC

Wales forward Kieffer Moore expressed that the first half against Iceland on Friday exemplified the goals they are pursuing under new coach Craig Bellamy.



Wales showcased a strong performance in the opening half of the Nations League match in Reykjavik, with goals from Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson highlighting their dominance.



However, the second half was a different story, as Wales faltered, allowing Iceland to equalize at 2-2. They were lucky to secure a draw, especially after Iceland struck the post in the closing moments.