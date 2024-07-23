Ignatius Osei-Fosu joins Al Merriekh's technical team ahead of Value Jet Cup in Nigeria

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Sudan's assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has assumed a new position within Al Merriekh's technical staff in preparation for the upcoming Value Jet Cup, set to take place from July 24 to August 31 at Remo Stars' stadium in Nigeria.



Osei-Fosu, who serves as an assistant to Kwesi Appiah in the Sudanese national team, sees this as an opportunity to fulfill a dual role—aiding Al Merriekh and scouting potential talents for Sudan's quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



This decision by the Ghanaian coach aligns with the current international football hiatus, allowing him to focus on his club duties while identifying players who could shine on the world stage.