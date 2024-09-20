Ilenikhena, 18, scores as Monaco beat 10-man Barca

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: BBC

Nigerian forward George Ilenikhena made an impressive Champions League debut by scoring in Monaco's surprising victory over a 10-man Barcelona.



The 18-year-old, who came on as a substitute, sprinted onto a long pass from Vanderson in the 71st minute and fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.



Earlier in the match, Eric Garcia received a straight red card just 10 minutes in for a last-man foul on Takumi Minamino, following a misplaced pass from Ter Stegen.