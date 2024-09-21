Ilkay Gundogan has no regrets despite frustrating Barcelona exit

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Former Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has shared insights into his sudden departure from Catalonia, revealing the events leading up to his shocking return to Manchester City last summer.



Gundogan's transfer sparked surprise on both sides, as Manchester City made a late move in the August transfer window.



Despite having 12 months remaining on his Barcelona contract and weeks of speculation being dismissed, the English champions' bold offer changed everything.



In a dramatic twist, Gundogan rejoined Manchester City, leaving Barcelona after just one season. The German midfielder has now lifted the lid on his whirlwind exit.