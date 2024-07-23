You are here: HomeSports2024 07 23Article 1962596

Source: Footballghana

In the right environment and right structure, Matthew Anim Cudjoe will get into the Black Stars – Sammy Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo, a former member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes that Matthew Anim Cudjoe has the potential to join the Black Stars soon.

He emphasized that with the right support and environment, the young forward could make it to the national team.

Comparing Cudjoe to Mohammed Kudus, Addo highlighted the exceptional talent of the youngster and expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the Black Stars.

