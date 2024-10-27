You are here: HomeSports2024 10 27Article 1998980

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inaki Pena: El Clasico win shows Barcelona can beat anyone

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Inaki Pena Inaki Pena

Barcelona has sent a strong message regarding their pursuit of the La Liga title this season, as noted by Inaki Pena.

The team currently sits six points ahead at the top of the standings after a remarkable 4-0 victory against Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second half, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also finding

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment