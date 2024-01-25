Inaki Williams bounces back from AFCON disappointment with stellar performance in Copa del Rey

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inaki Williams, who faced disappointment with Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), made a triumphant comeback by playing a pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao's quarter-final victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.



Putting aside the challenges of the recent tournament in Ivory Coast, Williams swiftly returned to form. Arriving in Spain on a private jet after departing from the Black Stars' hotel, he managed to make it just in time for the crucial clash against Barcelona.



Coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute, Williams made a significant impact. His contributions, including a goal in the 105th minute of extra time and an assist to his younger brother Nico Williams, were enough to hand Athletic Bilbao a 4-2 victory over Barcelona.



With 10 goals in all competitions this season, Inaki Williams showcased his resilience and skill, rebounding from the setbacks of the AFCON to shine on the Copa del Rey stage.