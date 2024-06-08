Inaki Williams celebrates Ghana's last-minute 2-1 victory over Mali in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams, currently recovering from foot surgery, expressed his joy on his official X page about Ghana's thrilling 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako.



In a brief message, Williams wrote "Y3nkooooooooo!" along with a dancing man and a to-the-top emoji, celebrating the last-minute triumph.



This win signifies Ghana's resurgence after a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, securing one win and one loss in their initial two matches.



They kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Madagascar in Kumasi but faced a setback with a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.