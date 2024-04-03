Inaki Williams defends Ghana switch despite struggles in national team

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao star, has shrugged off criticisms regarding his decision to switch allegiance to Ghana, despite facing challenges and disappointments while playing for the Black Stars.



Since opting to represent Ghana over Spain in 2022, Williams has struggled to meet expectations, managing just one goal in 17 appearances for the national team.



Despite his on-field struggles, Williams remains resolute in his belief that representing his parents' homeland has been a positive experience, both for his career and personal life.



He highlighted the opportunity to reconnect with his roots, travel more frequently, and spend quality time with his loved ones in Ghana as key factors in his decision.



Reflecting on his time with the Ghana national team, Williams expressed gratitude for the chance to represent the country of his parents and family. He acknowledged that while things did not go as planned on the field, the experience has been transformative for him, leading to one of the best moments of his career.



Williams' lone goal for Ghana, scored in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, remains a standout moment amid the criticism.



Despite his struggles with the national team, he has been in impressive form for Athletic Bilbao this season, with 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.



Speaking to Club del Deportista, Williams expressed his satisfaction with his decision, stating, "I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana."