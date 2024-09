Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams maintained his impressive performance following the September international break by contributing to another goal for Athletic Bilbao.



He provided an assist in the Copa del Rey champions' 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday evening.



The Ghanaian international has either scored or assisted in three consecutive matches, helping the Rojiblancos secure their third straight win.