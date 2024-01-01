Inaki Williams named in Ghana’s final squad for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Spain-based striker, Inaki Williams is one of the strikers included in Ghana’s final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



His club, Athletic Club in a post on social media on Sunday, December 31, indicated that he will be joining the Black Stars camp on New Year’s Day to prepare for the AFCON.



This is a confirmation that Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has selected the striker for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



“Inaki Williams will gather tomorrow with the Black Stars of Ghana for the Africa Cup match,” Athletic Club said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.



Inaki Williams is heading to the 2023 AFCON as one of Ghana’s top marksmen. He has 8 goals and three assists after making 18 appearances for Athletic Club in the Spanish La Liga this season.



Meanwhile, the full Ghana squad for the 2023 AFCON will be announced by Coach Chris Hughton tomorrow.



