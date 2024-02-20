Inaki Williams on target as Athletic Club defeat Girona 3-2

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams was in action for Athletic Club on Monday night and scored with a well-taken strike to help his team to defeat Athletic Club 3-2 in the Spanish La Liga.



The highly-rated forward started for his team today in their Week 25 encounter of the league campaign.



In a game played at Estadio San Mames, Athletic Bilbao scored very early in the first half when Alex Berenguer equalised with a powerful effort in the second minute.



Although Girona dominated the possession after conceding, the team could not find a way back before the break.



In the second half, Inaki Williams got his name on the scoresheet to make it 3-1 for Athletic Club after Alex Berenguer had scored a second of the night.



Despite goals from Vijtor Tsygankov and Eric Garcia, Girona could not complete a comeback and suffered a 3-2 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



After his goal today, Inaki Williams now has ten goals and three assists after making 23 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.



Watch Inaki Williams' goal below:



