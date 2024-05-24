Inaki Williams played for two years with a glass in his foot – Athletic Club Coach

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian striker Iñaki Williams of Athletic Club has recently undergone surgery to address a painful scar on his left foot.



During the procedure, doctors were surprised to find a two-centimetre shard of glass embedded in his foot. The injury occurred two years ago when Iñaki stepped on a piece of glass during a vacation, resulting in a deep wound.



Club coach Ernesto Valverde revealed this information, highlighting Iñaki's incredible achievement of playing consecutive games and winning a Copa del Rey with the glass fragment in his foot.