Inaki Williams returns to Athletic Club preseason

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has rejoined preseason training with Athletic Club as the Spanish La Liga team prepares for the upcoming season. The team, which ended the previous season on a positive note by winning a trophy, has started its training sessions this week.

Williams, 29, recently had surgery to address a persistent issue with his left foot, during

