Inaki Williams returns to Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Inaki Williams has been included in Black Stars squad for the first two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



The Athletic Bilbao striker was left out of Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June due to a foot injury.



Despite the absence of the experienced forward, the Black Stars recorded back-to-back wins in the two games.



However, after a successful foot surgery, Inaki has featured against Getafe, Barcelona and Valencia in the first three games of Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga.