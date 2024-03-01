Inaki Williams scores as Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid to advance to Copa del Rey final

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Athletic Bilbao put up an impressive performance against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, winning 3-0 and securing a spot in the final against Mallorca on April 6.



Inaki Williams was the standout player of the match, scoring once and assisting his younger brother Nico Williams for another goal.



His quick reflexes and sharp instincts helped him to outmanoeuvre the Atletico defence, and he opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an emphatic volley after receiving a cross from Nico Williams.



Inaki Williams also provided the assist for Nico Williams' goal just before halftime, with a clever cutback. Athletic continued to dominate in the second half and scored a third goal on the hour mark, sealing the 4-0 aggregate victory.



Inaki Williams has been a key player for Bilbao this season, contributing 11 goals and five assists in all competitions. His exceptional form has been instrumental in helping the team reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2021.



Athletic will be hoping that Inaki Williams can maintain his impressive form and guide them to their 24th title when they take on Mallorca in Sevilla next month.



Athletic hosts Barcelona on Sunday, March 3 in the La Liga.



