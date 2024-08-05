Inaki Williams scores stunning goal for Athletic Club against Osasuna

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams netted the crucial goal that led Athletic Bilbao to a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the Euskal Herria Txapela on Saturday.



This goal represented Williams' second in four pre-season matches, having previously scored against Racing Santander.



The encounter, which formed part of Athletic Bilbao's pre-season training, resulted in the club securing their third



Read full articleEuskal Herria Txapela title. Alvaro Djalo opened the scoring for Bilbao in the 19th minute, converting a shot from Óscar de Marcos.



Osasuna equalized shortly thereafter in the 26th minute, with Rubén García finding the back of the net.



Djalo was instrumental in the decisive goal, making a notable run down the left side, evading a defender, and providing a precise assist to Williams. In the 65th minute, Williams executed a remarkable screw shot, clinching the win for Athletic Bilbao.