Inaki Williams shares heartwarming moment with young fan after Athletic Club’s clash with Getafe

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams delighted a young fan by gifting his jersey after Athletic Club's 1-1 draw with Getafe on Thursday.



Williams, who captained Athletic Club, played the full match at Estadio San Mames. Athletic Club took an early lead with a goal from Oihan Sancet, but Getafe equalized in the second half through Chrisantus Uche.



Post-match, Williams made a young fan’s day by posing for a photo and giving away his match-worn jersey, highlighting his connection with supporters.