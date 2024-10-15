Inaki Williams takes Jordan Ayew’s place as Ghana coach Otto Addo names lineup for Sudan return leg

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has made a single change to the starting eleven for the upcoming match against Sudan in Libya, after the previous goalless draw in Accra.



Inaki Williams replaces Jordan Ayew as the Black Stars seek an important win in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday afternoon.



Ernest Nuamah keeps his place in the lineup despite being substituted in the last match, while Antoine Semenyo, who showed promise but struggled with finishing, also retains his starting position.