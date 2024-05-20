Inaki Williams wins the LaLiga EA Sports African MVP award

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

The LaLiga EA Sports African MVP, a prestigious award aimed at recognizing outstanding talent in the Spanish league, proudly declared Inaki Williams as the top African player in the league following an exceptional season where he netted 12 goals.



Following a thorough voting process, the Ghanaian international and Athletic Club forward emerged victorious, winning the hearts of fans and the respect of the judging panel.



Williams accumulated an impressive total of 46 points, which accounted for 24% of the votes, demonstrating remarkable skill and commitment throughout the season.



Moroccan international Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid secured the second spot with 37 points, closely followed by his compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla FC with 30 points.



The voting process, meticulously overseen by a panel of African journalists from 31 countries in addition to fan votes, assigned points to each player based on their performance.



The third-best player received one point, the second-best player two points, and the best player three points. In the event of a tie, the player with more selections as the best player emerged as the winner.



Upon receiving the award from Athletic Club’s legend Andoni Goikoetxea, Inaki Williams expressed his gratitude, stating, ‘I am truly grateful for this recognition. It is a privilege to represent all African players in La Liga. My roots in Ghana run deep, just as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I aspire to be a contender for this award again next season.’



This year's edition of the LaLiga EA Sports African MVP witnessed one of the most fiercely contested races in recent memory.



Notable mentions include Hamari Traore of Real Sociedad with 26 points, Bertrand Traore of Villarreal CF with 21 points, and Jonathan Bamba of RC Celta with 16 points.



The essence of the LaLiga EA Sports African MVP award lies in honouring talent, as demonstrated by the deserving winners of past seasons. From Yassine Bounou of Sevilla FC to Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF, each recipient embodies excellence.