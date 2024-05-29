You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943642

Source: BBC

Ineos confident of Man Utd-Nice Europa League solution

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos organisation has significant stakes in Manchester United and Nice

Ineos is "confident" of finding a solution that allows Manchester United and Nice to compete in next season's Europa League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company owns a 27.7% stake in United and are in control of the club's football operations, while they completed a takeover of French club Nice in 2019.

Uefa rules restrict the influence any organisation can have over more than one club in the same competition.

An independent panel will rule on the matter before next season's competition starts in the middle of July with the qualifying rounds.

