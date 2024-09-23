Inexperience played a part in Nsoatreman’s CAF Confederation Cup exit – Ntow Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kofi Ntow Gyan, a former player for Asante Kotoko, attributes Nsoatreman FC's elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup to a lack of experience.



The Ghana FA Cup champions faced a 3-0 aggregate loss against Algerian team CS Constantine, losing 2-0 in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium and 1-0 in the return match in Algeria.



Gyan emphasized that their inexperience ultimately hindered their chances of advancing to the group stage of the tournament.