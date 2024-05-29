You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943690

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Inexperience played a role in our defeat to Karela – Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Maxwell Konadu Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has attributed his team's loss to Karela United in the Ghana Premier League to missed opportunities.

Konadu acknowledged that Karela had their chances, but his team failed to capitalize on theirs.

He also mentioned that miscalculations in distance and space contributed to conceding the second goal.

Despite the loss, Konadu praised the efforts of his young players and described the game as a good one, with Karela fighting well for the victory.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment