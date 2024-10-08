You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1990784

Source: BBC

Inexperienced keepers battle for NI opportunity

Pierce Charles and Luke Southwood have one international cap between them

Last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill expressed his support for goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as his first choice, despite Peacock-Farrell's challenging start at Birmingham City.

However, with the Nations League matches against Belarus and Bulgaria approaching, O'Neill has realized he must consider other goalkeeping options.

Peacock-Farrell's shoulder injury, coupled with the absence of his backup Conor Hazard due to ankle surgery, has created a selection dilemma for the manager.

The only remaining goalkeepers in the squad, Luke Southwood and Pierce Charles, have a combined total of just one international cap.

