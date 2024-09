Economy of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

Ghana's inflation rate slightly decreased to 20.4% in August, down from 20.9% in July, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.



This drop is mainly due to a reduction in food inflation, which fell to 19.1% from 21.5%.



However, non-food inflation rose to 21.5%, up from 20.5% the previous month.



The mixed trends reflect ongoing inflationary pressures across various sectors of the economy.