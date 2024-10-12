Injured Arsenal winger Saka out of England squad

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: BBC

Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad for the Nations League match against Finland on Sunday and has gone back to Arsenal for further evaluation.



The 23-year-old winger was taken off early in the second half during the match against Greece on Thursday due to a right leg injury.



Saka has been a consistent player for Arsenal this season, netting three goals in 10 matches across all competitions.



Arsenal's first game following the international break is scheduled away at Bournemouth on October 19.