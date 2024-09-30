Injured Courtois to miss Champions League game

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: BBC

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be sidelined for Wednesday's Champions League match against Lille due to a hip injury.



The club has announced that the Belgian sustained an abductor injury in his left leg during the recent 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga.



Ukraine's Andriy Lunin is anticipated to take over as goalkeeper for the match against Lille, while striker Kylian Mbappe has rejoined the squad after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of Sunday's game.