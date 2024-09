Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Emma Raducanu is back on the verge of the world's top 50 after missing most of last season

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the China Open in Beijing this week due to a foot injury.



The 21-year-old British player had to retire from her quarter-final match at the Korea Open in Seoul on Saturday because of this injury.



Although her name was included in the Beijing draw released on Monday, she withdrew shortly after.