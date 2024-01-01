Injury forces Thomas Partey's omission from Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

In a significant blow to Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 campaign, star midfielder Thomas Partey has been dropped from the Black Stars squad due to an ongoing hamstring injury.



Coach Chris Hughton acknowledged Partey's pivotal role in the team but emphasised the need for his full recovery before considering a return to competitive action.



Partey, who plays for Arsenal, has been grappling with a hamstring problem and hasn't featured in a match since October. The decision to exclude him from the squad reflects a cautious approach to ensure the player's overall well-being.



This marks the first time since his debut in 2016 that Thomas Partey will miss an AFCON tournament with the Ghana national team. Over the years, he has been a consistent presence, featuring in the 2017, 2019, and 2021 AFCONs, as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Coach Hughton, addressing the situation, stated, "Withstanding Partey's injury, he would certainly be in the squad. We know the quality of the player. This is a player that has a substantial injury. I have spent a lot of time with Thomas and talked to the Arsenal medical staff. They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. The timelines of his recovery will not meet our timelines for AFCON."



The absence of the influential midfielder poses a considerable challenge for the Black Stars as they prepare to face tough opposition in the tournament. The focus now shifts to how the team adapts to this setback and identifies alternative strategies to fill the void left by Thomas Partey's absence.



Ghana's tournament kicks off on January 13, 2024, against Cape Verde before facing Egypt and Mozambique.